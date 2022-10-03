One person and 47 pounds of drugs are in custody, after a traffic stop in Armour Township.

Almaguin Highlands OPP says it stopped a speeding vehicle on Hwy. 11 near Ferguson Rd. around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver, a 49-year-old man from Hearst, Ontario, was breaching release conditions, and officers searched his car.

Officials say they found approximately 47 pounds of drugs, including hydromorphone, methamphetamine, and oxycodone, as well as about $625 in cash.

The man is charged with four counts– as well as one count for trafficking– of possession of a schedule one substance, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, driving without a permit, and speeding.

The accused was held for bail ahead of a court date in Parry Sound on Monday.