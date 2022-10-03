Two men are facing charges after police say they sped past a parked bus and rolled their vehicle.

On Sept. 27, just before 3:30 PM, Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says a school bus was stationary with its stop arm out on Muskoka Rd. 169 in the Township of Muskoka Lakes. She says a child had just exited when a southbound Chevrolet Express work van with a company’s logos on it drove by, lost control, and rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels and fled the scene toward Glen Orchard.

Bigley says no one was injured but it was a “frightening experience” for the child and school bus driver.

Soon after, the “badly damaged” vehicle and two individuals were located at a home on Muskoka Rd. 169. Bigley says the logos had been taken off the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

A 30-year-old from Gravenhurst and a 20-year-old from Bracebridge were arrested and charged with obstructing police and will appear in court next month.

Bigley says the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.