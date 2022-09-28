The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for 44-year-old Adam Williams on a Canada-wide warrant. Police say he breached his release conditions.

The OPP says he is known to frequent the areas of Bracebridge, North Bay, Barrie, Toronto, Oshawa, Peterborough, Smiths Falls, Kingston, Perth, and Ottawa. He is described as 5-foot-9-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Williams is serving a five year and nine month sentence for robbery.

Police are asking anyone who’s had contact with Williams, or information on his whereabouts, to call the R.O.P.E. Squad at 1-866-870-7673, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or 911.