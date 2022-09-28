Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsAuthorities asking for help finding federal offender
FeaturedNews

Authorities asking for help finding federal offender

By Martin Halek
(Photo supplied by OPP)

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for 44-year-old Adam Williams on a Canada-wide warrant. Police say he breached his release conditions.

The OPP says he is known to frequent the areas of Bracebridge, North Bay, Barrie, Toronto, Oshawa, Peterborough, Smiths Falls, Kingston, Perth, and Ottawa. He is described as 5-foot-9-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Williams is serving a five year and nine month sentence for robbery.

Police are asking anyone who’s had contact with Williams, or information on his whereabouts, to call the R.O.P.E. Squad at 1-866-870-7673, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or 911.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News