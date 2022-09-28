The cancellation of Bala’s Trek to Bethlehem stems from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the third consecutive year the event has been cancelled. Organizers say they will work to host the event in Dec. 2023.

They cite a “myriad of challenges to safely create and perform” the Muskoka Christmas tradition that was first held in 1993.

Organizers say they are “truly saddened” to disappoint those who were looking forward to the event. “Our continuing hope is that we can overcome our logistical challenges and that we will be back in 2023 to once again present, in all its glory, the magical story of Christmas,” they say.

The Trek to Bethlehem’s website explains the event was created to honour Bala’s 125th anniversary in the early 90s. The trek takes attendees on a journey that Mary and Joseph may have taken as they meet up with others as they travel to Bethlehem.