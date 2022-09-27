A number of tourism-related projects in Parry Sound-Muskoka are receiving FedNor funding.

Half a million dollars goes to the Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre to expand its facilities and create new exhibits.

Other projects receiving funding include the creation of an outdoor rink with artificial ice surface, new glamping units, upgrades to the SS Bigwin tour ship and more.

With September 27 marking the United Nations’ World Tourism Day, Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, announced nearly $9.7 million for 74 tourism projects across the north.

- Advertisement -

“This funding will allow businesses and operators to ensure they have the tools they need to succeed, and help create and maintain over 280 jobs,” says Hajdu. “I invite everyone across the country to put Northern Ontario on their list of places to visit – come and see what spectacular sights and attractions our region has to offer.”

Funding has been made available through both the Tourism Relief Fund and FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development Program.

**With files from Richard Coffin