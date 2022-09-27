Natural gas rates are going up on Saturday.

The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) approved the new rates earlier this month.

In the Northeast, annual rates are going up just over ten percent for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022.

The bill for a residential customer’s typical annual usage will be just over $1,736 a year.

That’s up nearly $164 from the current annual rate.

OEB says natural gas prices remain high because of sustained global demand for North American liquefied natural gas and uncertainty in the global energy landscape.

In light of the impending increase, Interim Ontario NDP Leader Peter Tabuns is calling on Premier Doug Ford to give families relief on their bills.

“We should be providing immediate relief on natural gas bills to families struggling to keep up and people who need it most,” says Tabuns.

He also says the province should be funding aggressive energy conservation programs that will help people cut back substantially on use while keeping them warm and comfortable.

Written by Richard Coffin