The second annual Oktoberfest Muskoka is under a month away.

Like last year, the four-day event will take place between Oct. 20 to 23. It’s been jointly organized by the Chambers of Commerce in Huntsville/Lake of Bays, Muskoka Lakes, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst.

Organizers say the festival will feature “four days of music, food, and signature Oktoberfest brews from Muskoka’s six craft breweries with restaurants and venues across Muskoka offering live music, Oktoberfest merchandise, and special menu items, such as authentic German rouladen, schnitzel and spaetzel, and even bratwurst pizza.”

“We’re excited to have The Happy Wanderer’s oom pah pah band back after they were a hit last year in Gravenhurst and Port Carling,” says Norah Fountain, Executive Director of the Muskoka Lakes Chamber. “Plus, we’ve hired lots of local, well-loved musicians from across Muskoka thanks to the generosity of our lead festival partners, Engels & Völkers and TD.”

A survey done by the chambers of festival-goers in 2021 showed that 89 percent of those that came to Muskoka for Oktoberfest would return if it was held again.

“Muskoka is an incredible four-season destination, and we want to work to create even more opportunities for residents and visitors to experience our communities at their best all year round,” says Adam Crockatt, Executive Director of the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce. “Oktoberfest extends our tourism season a little further into the fall, which, of course, is beautiful throughout the region.”