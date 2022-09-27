A 62-year-old male from Woodbridge, Ont. has been charged in connection to the May 2010 death of 45-year-old Morris Conte.

Gosia Puzio with the Central Region OPP says he has been charged with first-degree murder.

The first person was charged in July 2011.

Puzio explains on May 22, 2010, human remains were found in the Sugarbush area of Oro-Medonte Township and on Maplehurst Rd. in the Township of Lake of Bays. More human remains were found six days later on Stoneleigh Rd. in Bracebridge.

- Advertisement -

A post-mortem examination revealed the remains belonged to Conte.

Puzio says a $50,000 reward continues to be offered to anyone who has information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) behind the murder of Conte.