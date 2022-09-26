The Bala Cranberry Festival is set to return and organizers are set to “bump up the excitement.”

The festival runs from Oct. 14 to 16.

This year’s edition will have more vendors, according to organizers, following a “scaled-back” festival in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nick Jensen, Chair of the Bala Cranberry Festival’s Board of Directors, says there will be nearly 50 percent more vendors this year when compared to last year. He adds there will be music, the busker zone, and activities for the kids including a ferris wheel, berry-go-round, and train.

“We’re really looking forward to this year and think it’s going to be absolutely fantastic,” Jensen says.

Organizers explain that all visitors directly support the festival’s “not-for-profit mission to extend the tourist season in Bala and improve the quality of life in the community through bursaries and grants.”

“They’re going to come into an atmosphere of fun and community,” Jensen says about the festival. “That’s a really big thing for this festival. The community always comes together.”

Tickets for this year’s festival are available online.