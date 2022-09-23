The Lake of Bays Library’s Baysville branch now has fiber internet.

Library CEO Cathy Fairbairn says the one gigabit per second connection has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been able to connect to fiber through Bell and offer the Baysville and area community some great internet service,” says Fairbairn. “It’s been in the works. We’ve been hoping for years like everyone else in the area, just waiting for it to come our way. And it finally has, so we’re very excited.”

According to Fairbairn, visitors to the library can use one of four workstations, or connect their own devices via Wi-Fi or ethernet ports.

“It’s going to affect every single community member, from students who need to do some online work, to people who need to work from home, or may be up at their cottage. They can zip into the library to do their work for the day,” says Fairbairn. “Seniors, who need financial or medical calls and don’t have the internet or a computer at home, can do it in the library and we can help them.”

Even after hours, Fairbairn says she expects to see many people sitting outside at picnic tables or parked cars using the internet.

Fairbairn thanks the municipality and library board for prioritizing high-speed internet in both their strategic plans, adding that this will “have an impact on the daily lives of every person in the community.”