In time for its 60th anniversary, Community Living Huntsville (CLH) has brought back its hallmark fundraiser.

Autumn Brunch runs Sunday, Oct. 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grandview Golf Club in Huntsville, with live music, mimosas, and more.

CLH’s Jennifer Jerrett says this is the first time they’ve been able to have it since COVID-19 started.

“We haven’t had our Autumn Brunch for two years now, and it’s been so sad. But everyone is so excited to have it back on board,” says Jerrett. “The food’s going to be delicious, we’ve got guest speakers, we have a silent auction. I think pretty near everyone in town has donated to the silent auction.”

According to Jerrett, singer-songwriter and inclusion advocate Allison Bobbette will speak about overcoming her disability, and Community Living Ontario’s CEO Chris Beesley, will share his experiences raising a son with an intellectual disability.

Jerrett says notable items in the auction include a $1,200 stand-up paddleboard, two concert tickets for Serena Ryder in November, and six passes to a local escape room.

The money goes towards CLH’s Transitional Housing Initiative, which provides safe housing for the people they support, and builds up skills to help them transition to a home of their own.

“Housing everywhere has become an issue, but more so for people who have developmental disabilities,” says Jerrett. “Most recently, last month we saw three people we support told that they were going to have to find apartments elsewhere.”

You can buy tickets to the Autumn Brunch at Community Living Huntsville’s website. The deadline is Sept. 26.