Police are continuing the search for a woman missing since April.

Skye Summers, 61, was last seen in Huntsville and last in contact with her family on Apr. 25. According to officials, police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Summers is described as 5’6” tall with a thin build and brown hair. Police say she could now be in the City of Ottawa or Ottawa Valley.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551.