Kristen Ford-Bickers, Manager of By-law Services, says the Town of Gravenhurst recently received a complaint about a falsified traffic ticket.

According to her, the fake ticket was issued on Isaac St. to a parked car that was blocking the roadway. “It looks like a warning violation ticket,” says Ford-Bickers. “It looks legal.”

“It’s issued as a warning that if you don’t move your vehicle or if you park there again they will tow you,” she continues. “We would not issue anything like that.”

Ford-Bickers explains that town-issued tickets are clearly identifiable and have the town’s logo along with a by-law officer’s signature and badge number.

So far, she says only one complaint has been made. If any other fake tickets are found in Gravenhurst, Ford-Bickers says to call her at 705-687-2230, extension 2266.