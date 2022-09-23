Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsTown of Gravenhurst issues warning about fake parking tickets
News

Town of Gravenhurst issues warning about fake parking tickets

By Mathew Reisler
James Bowler
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

Kristen Ford-Bickers, Manager of By-law Services, says the Town of Gravenhurst recently received a complaint about a falsified traffic ticket.

According to her, the fake ticket was issued on Isaac St. to a parked car that was blocking the roadway. “It looks like a warning violation ticket,” says Ford-Bickers. “It looks legal.”

“It’s issued as a warning that if you don’t move your vehicle or if you park there again they will tow you,” she continues. “We would not issue anything like that.”

Ford-Bickers explains that town-issued tickets are clearly identifiable and have the town’s logo along with a by-law officer’s signature and badge number.

So far, she says only one complaint has been made. If any other fake tickets are found in Gravenhurst, Ford-Bickers says to call her at 705-687-2230, extension 2266. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News