A car sale fundraiser netted $38,800 for hospital foundations in Muskoka and Parry Sound.

The annual Drive Muskoka Tent Event donates a portion of proceeds– from every car sold over the month of August at Huntsville’s Honda, Hyundai, and Dodge dealerships– to the buyer’s choice of local hospital.

Nick Carpenter, Marketing Specialist for Drive Muskoka, says that resulted in a record turnout of $30,000 going to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, $6,000 to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, and $2,800 to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation.

He notes that since all three dealerships are in Huntsville, more funds end up going to the Huntsville Hospital than others. However, he says they’re very pleased with the turnout.

“All in all across all three, it’s our biggest donations yet, so we really thank the community for that,” says Carpenter. “It also brings our eight-year donation total to over $120,000, so that was really awesome to see. We broke $100,000 this year, so we’re really, really happy for that.”

According to Carpenter, all of the funds go towards diagnostic imaging equipment at their respective hospital. He adds the cut of proceeds is normally $100 per car sold, but they doubled that to $200 this year.

“We’re just so thankful that the community comes out and supports us during this event. We’re proud to be able to do our part in helping protect our healthcare here,” says Carpenter. “We owe our success to the community. Without them, endeavours like this are impossible, so we’re really thankful to them for coming out and making it another really good year.”