Our health unit is cautioning of a blue-green algae bloom in MacTier’s Bass Lake.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) recommends that people and animals do not drink, swim in, do sports on, or eat fish from the contaminated water– or to use algaecides or herbicides that may break open the algae and release the toxins inside.

Officials say the algae produce toxins harmful to humans and animals. That includes symptoms such as skin, eye, or throat irritation, breathing difficulty, headache, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting– with symptoms getting more severe with the amount of water consumed.

Three-Mile Lake, also in Muskoka Lakes, is still under an algae bloom advisory. The health unit will post updates on the situation on the SMDHU website.