The Town of Bracebridge has a new program to get youth into fitness careers.

The Recreation Youth Leadership Grant will help locals aged 13 to 29 get the training they need to become fully certified as lifeguards, swim instructors, personal trainers, and fitness instructors.

Participants will be trained by town staff, and get up to $1,300 towards their aquatics or fitness certifications, which opens the door to being employed by the town.

The grant is thanks to a $14,977 contribution from Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

- Advertisement -

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to fostering community wellness and cultural vitality, and thanks to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, we have the opportunity to support leadership and development for local youth without barriers to participate,” says Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney. “The Recreation Youth Leadership Grant will provide Bracebridge youth with the mentorship, skills and experience needed to thrive in their area of interest and support the community in the process.”

Officials say preference is given to those with previous experience in aquatics or fitness, are interested in becoming a leader in those fields, or show a need for financial assistance.

You can apply before Oct. 7, in-person at the Bracebridge Sportsplex, or online at the town website.