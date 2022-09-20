The COVID-19 outbreak at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital’s North Wing has been declared over.

Inpatients can once again take two visitors per day during regular visitation hours.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare attributes 10 patient cases and five staff cases to the 18 day outbreak.

The organization reminds that anyone visiting a patient must test negative for COVID-19, wear a hospital-provided mask, and self-screen for symptoms at the door. Officials also ask that visitors call the care unit beforehand to make sure the patient can be safely visited.