One person is in custody after a Monday afternoon dispute in Utterson.

Police say they were called to South Lancelot Rd. and Old Muskoka Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Monday, after a gunshot was reportedly heard.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released, while a 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule one substance.

A heavy police presence, including helicopters and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, was on site into the evening, and officers are still on scene. Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing risk to public safety.

The suspect is being held in custody ahead of a Sept. 20 court date.

The identities of both the accused and the victim are being withheld to protect the victim’s privacy, and the OPP says more information will be released when available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.