The Town of Bracebridge has opened applications for two grant programs.

The Event Tourism Grant covers 33 per cent of an event’s budget up to $5,000, and goes towards festivals and events hosted within Bracebridge in 2023.

To qualify, town officials say events must demonstrate a positive impact and economic return, and be in line with the town’s tourism pillars of “taste, create and live.”

The Community Grant Program goes to non-profits and other community organizations that “provide beneficial projects and services” in Bracebridge.

The criteria for whether, and how much, funding is given include organizational mission, volunteer participation, other sources of revenue, proposed use of requested funds, and relevance to Bracebridge. Last year, the town gave out more than $9,000 in community grants.

To apply, go to the town’s pages for the Event Tourism Grant or Community Grant Program. Both grants have a deadline of Nov. 4.