Huntsville and Bracebridge are lighting up landmarks in royal blue to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

The clock tower and town hall in Huntsville will be lit up all night, starting Thursday at sunset. The town says that while it was not directly visited by the late queen, it honours her visit to Muskoka on July 4, 1959.

Meanwhile, the Bracebridge Falls have been lit up in royal blue since Sept. 12. Those colours will continue for “the duration of the mourning period,” according to town officials.

All municipalities in Muskoka have lowered flags to half mast at their respective municipal buildings.

- Advertisement -

Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst have also set up books of condolences for residents to sign. They are located at Partners Hall in the Algonquin Theatre until Sept. 20, the Bracebridge Public Library’s reading room until Sept. 16, and the Gravenhurst town office until Sept. 21.

A nationwide book of condolences is available online at the Government of Canada website.