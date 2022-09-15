A fire at a structure on Cedar Ln. in Bracebridge is being investigated as suspicious by the Bracebridge OPP.

Provincial Constable Adrian Woods says the provincial police’s crime unit is investigating the structure fire that happened shortly after 2 AM on Sept. 12. Officers with the OPP’s Bracebridge Detachment as well as members of the town’s fire department arrived at the scene to find a “fully engulfed” structure fire, according to Woods.

The structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire so no one was injured, however, Woods says there was “significant damage” to the building.

Anyone with information about what may have happened is being asked to call the Bracebridge OPP Detachment or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.