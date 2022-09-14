A 22-year-old Huntsville man has been charged for sexual offences on a young person.

Police say the sexual assault took place on Sept. 11 in Huntsville, and was recently reported to police. The investigation has now led to charges being laid, with police adding there may be more potential victims in relation to the accused.

The accused was arrested on Sept. 13, 2022, and charged with the following:

– Sexual assault contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

– Sexual interference contrary to section 151 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police say he was released from custody on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear on October 25, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

The investigation into this is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.