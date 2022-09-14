For the first time, advanced tickets will be required to visit the Dorset Tower during fall colour weekends from Sept. 24 to Oct. 16.

On weekdays, tickets will be sold on a first come-first served basis and can be purchased at the gate on arrival.

Chris Card, Manager of Parks, Rec and Trails in Algonquin Highlands, says they expect a busy season.

“Recent years have seen a drastic increase in attendance, and it has become common for visitors to wait up to two hours to enter the site and another hour to get onto the tower structure,” says Card. “This has created traffic congestion on Highway 35 north and south of the Village of Dorset.”

The township is implementing an advance ticket system which will allow visitors to choose the time they arrive. Although it’s not expected to eliminate traffic delays completely, it’s anticipated that wait times and traffic congestion will be significantly reduced.

Visitors can purchase tickets online at ahtrails.ca starting at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 16.

**Written by Rick Lowes