Monday will be a holiday for only federal government employees to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The clarification comes from the Federal Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan. He tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth is only for government employees. O’Regan says employers of federally regulated businesses are welcome to follow suit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday would be a holiday for all federally regulated employees.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government has announced Monday will not be a provincial holiday, instead calling it a day of provincial mourning.

- Advertisement -

Since Elizabeth passed away on Sept. 8, all municipalities in Muskoka have lowered their flags to half-mast to honour her during the 10 days of mourning. The Town of Bracebridge has taken it a step further by having the Bracebridge Falls lit up in royal blue every night in the lead-up to the former Queen’s funeral.

A book of condolences has also been set up in Bracebridge at the town’s library at 94 Manitoba St. The library has also set aside books and other resources on the Queen’s life.

In a statement from Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison, he says the Parliament Building will be illuminated in royal blue and the Royal Cypher will be projected on the Peace Tower from dusk to town throughout the remaining mourning period. “The colour blue unites the viceregal family and is featured on all the viceregal flags of Canada,” Aitchison says. “The royal blue hue also draws a parallel with the blue jewels worn by Her Majesty The Queen on her last official Canadian portrait.”

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be held on Monday.