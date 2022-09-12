The provincial government is giving ambulance services in our riding more than $11.6-million.

The District of Muskoka will get $6,001,303, while $5,606,006 goes to the Town of Parry Sound. A release from MPP Graydon Smith’s office says it’s to help hire more paramedics, as well as cover 50 per cent of wages and operating costs.

“Supporting ambulance operations ensures Ontarians can receive the emergency health services they need, when they need them,” says Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith. “This important investment in emergency services in Parry Sound – Muskoka, will help to improve access to healthcare throughout our community.”

It comes as part of the nearly $764-million Land Ambulance Service Grant, which the province says helps municipalities with the increasing costs of emergency departments.