Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a defibrillator in Huntsville.
Officials say the suspect stole the AED unit outside the Algonquin Theatre sometime Sunday night. The OPP released a photo of the man, caught on surveillance footage in front of the unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
#HvilOPP is asking for help in identifying this person in relation to a theft of an AED from outside the Algonquin theater during the night of Sept 11, 2022. If you have any information, please call 1-888-310-1122. ^jh pic.twitter.com/EhXtoxiQyR
— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 12, 2022