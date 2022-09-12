Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a defibrillator in Huntsville.

Officials say the suspect stole the AED unit outside the Algonquin Theatre sometime Sunday night. The OPP released a photo of the man, caught on surveillance footage in front of the unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.