A 41-year-old fled from police in Severn Township last week and officers had to use a spike trip to stop him.

Provincial Constable David Hobson says it stemmed from “numerous reports” the provincial police’s communications centre received just before 8 AM on Sept. 6 that an individual was “causing a disturbance” in front of cottages on the Trent Severn System near Little Chute. He adds one report said there was a possible structure fire at a cottage that was believed to be owned by the individual.

Firefighters from Georgian Bay Township, alongside officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Township OPP Detachment, put the fire out.

However, Hobson says the suspect fled the scene. He was later found driving a car on White’s Falls Marina Rd. in Severn. After using a spike strip to stop him, Hobson says the man had to be taken to the hospital.

He has since been charged with two counts of mischief, dangerous operation, four counts of failure to comply with an undertaking and stunt driving.

Hobson says the accused will remain in custody until his yet-to-be-scheduled court date.