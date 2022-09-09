A partnership between the Huntsville Public Library and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Muskoka (BBBS) just makes sense according to the chief librarian and executive director of the respective organizations.

The “kick-off,” according to Fallon Miller, Executive Director of BBBS, is a giant yard sale that will be held on Sept. 24 from 8 AM until 3 PM at the Huntsville Public Library at 7 Minerva St. E.

Leading up to the day, David Tremblay, Chief Librarian, says they will be accepting “gently used” items. That includes, he continues, larger items. However, Tremblay suggests anyone dropping something big off call the library ahead of time so someone is there to bring it inside. He adds they won’t accept clothing or things like bedding for sanitary reasons.

The items can be dropped off during the library’s regular hours of 10 AM to 6 PM, Tuesday to Saturday.

According to Miller, the money raised through the yard sale will be split between the two organizations. BBBS will use it to provide programming for the youth on their waiting list and help create new matches. “That’s a huge cost for us,” she explains. “It takes a lot of staff time and recruitment for volunteers.”

There are currently 13 youth on BBBS’ waitlist, Fallon says. “A really large chunk of those are located in Huntsville,” she continues. “It’s another great reason for us to try and have a voice in Huntsville.”

Meanwhile, Tremblay says the money going to the library will be used to offset a revenue shortage they’re seeing because they aren’t getting as many room rentals as they expected. “Since the pandemic, our room rentals have not come back to what they used to be,” he explains. “They’re starting to come up slowly.”

“We want to always progress and do better and create great relationships within Muskoka,” Miller says. “Those things clicking (with the library) made it an obvious choice.”