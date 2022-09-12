The Bala Cranberry Festival has awarded eight students with bursaries to help with their post-secondary education.

Britney Hammell, Sarah Sickinger, Matthew Lacroix, and Taylor French were successful in applying for the Orville Johnson Memorial Bursary. Officials with the festival say it’s given to students who have contributed to their communities in a way that goes “above and beyond” what’s asked of them. French will be going for her Bachelor of Science in Biology at the University of Guelph, Sickinger will attend the University of British Columbia for her Bachelor of Health and Exercise Sciences, Lacroix will continue his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at the University of Waterloo, while Hammell will finish her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at the University of Ottawa. “I believe in giving back to my community,” Hammell says. “I intend on returning to Muskoka to provide mental health services following the competition of my degree.”

Bridget Johnson received the Performing Arts Bursary. She plans to attend Athabasca University this fall to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce. After graduating, Johnson says she hopes to become a private music teacher. “Since beginning violin lessons, my four younger siblings and I have performed frequently in Muskoka,” she says. “Up until recently, my family performed monthly at retirement homes calling ourselves ‘The Johnson Family Variety Show.'”

Christine Rude-Fishman, Loralee Bradshaw, and a third student were given the Mature Student Bursary. Rude-Fishman will continue her Bachelor of Applied Science in Earth Childhood Studies program at the University of Guelph-Humber while Bradshaw will attend Georgian College for Practical Nursing and the last student will finish her Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Arts at Lakehead University.

All bursary recipients receive between $500 and $2,000, depending on what they applied for.