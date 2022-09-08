Huntsville has a new water bottle filling station.

Located in Civic Square next to the Club 55 entrance, the station is available 24/7 in all seasons except winter, when it is drained to avoid freezing over.

Town council approved the installation in March, after months of discussion. The unit itself was covered by the Downtown Huntsville BIA, The Hub, and other local organizations, with the town footing the bill for installation.

Town officials say the goal is to cut down on single-use plastics, and encourage people to use reusable water bottles.

“We are pleased to offer our residents, visitors and even our ‘fur visitors’ a clean and eco-friendly source of water,” says Simone Babineau, Director of Community Services, in a release. “As many of us carry our re-fillable water bottles with us, this convenient location provides an additional feature to our downtown core. The support from our community partners (through their actions and financial contributions) made this public benefit possible. Thank you for keeping our community hydrated!”