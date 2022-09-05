A 33-year-old woman from Gravenhurst has been charged after breaking into a home and multiple cars parked on First St., according to police.

Provincial Constable Taryn Molnar says the woman is believed to have broken into a home and subsequent cars in the early morning of Sept. 4.

She says residents woke up to the sound of someone else in their home. After looking around, they found the window screen in their kitchen had been cut and was large enough for someone to enter the house. Molnar says “moments later” the residents’ car pulled back into their driveaway after the suspect had previously stolen it. The woman was observed by the homeowners running away after parking the car.

When officers with the Bracebridge OPP detachment arrived, Molnar says they searched the area and found the accused along with other stolen items that police believe were taken from other nearby parked cars, adding “high-end household items” were found that night “scattered down First St.”

All items were returned to their rightful owners.

The woman has been charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.