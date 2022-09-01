A local church is coming together to thank our area’s emergency services.

Bethel Huntsville will host a first responder appreciation event this Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 35 Silverwood Dr..

“Our heartbeat for this event is to cheer on our local heroes, our first responders. We’ve got the OPP, our EMS, fire department, they’re bringing all their vehicles,” says the church’s minister Ted Leck. “We’re just trying to get as much of our community out to come and cheer them on, and just thank them for the work they do here in Huntsville and the surrounding communities.”

According to Leck, the event is a free barbeque, complete with carnival games, cotton candy, and a blow-up obstacle course. He adds that first responders can enter themselves or be entered by others to win a 65-inch flat screen TV, donated by The Brick.

Leck says it’s a small gesture of appreciation for all the good work first responders do.

“As a chaplain, I’ve worked with first responders and I see how they meet people in their worst moments and how they bring good there,” says Leck. “Once in a while, I think it’s good for us as a community to pause and thank our first responders, really cheer them on.”

Leck says although the event is in Huntsville, he hopes to welcome first responders from all over Muskoka, and invites people of all ages to come with signs and “bring your cheer.”

“This is an opportunity for us, going into the fall, to tip our hats and say thank you,” says Leck. “Huntsville is a good community, it has a big heart, and I think we’re going to have a good time together on Sunday.”