Two men are facing drug charges after an unsafe driving complaint in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP says officers received several complaints about a pickup truck driving dangerously on First St. and Bethune Dr. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, police found the vehicle in a nearby plaza, and arrested two men for drugs in their possession.

A 35-year-old Gravenhurst man and 36-year-old from Dwight are facing several charges each, including possession of schedule one and schedule three substances, possession of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Both accused will appear in court on Oct. 11.