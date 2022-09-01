Listen Live
OPP lays drug charges in unsafe driving stop

By Martin Halek
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

Two men are facing drug charges after an unsafe driving complaint in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP says officers received several complaints about a pickup truck driving dangerously on First St. and Bethune Dr. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, police found the vehicle in a nearby plaza, and arrested two men for drugs in their possession. 

A 35-year-old Gravenhurst man and 36-year-old from Dwight are facing several charges each, including possession of schedule one and schedule three substances, possession of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Both accused will appear in court on Oct. 11.

