Bracebridge council has honoured Willow Davidson, who is a member of Team Ontario’s U15 Girls Box Lacrosse team who won the National Minor Box Lacrosse Championship in Langley, B.C. in late Aug.

“We wish to extend our congratulations on being a national lacrosse champion,” the certificate of appreciation presented to Davidson reads. “Thank you for representing Bracebridge and Ontario on the national level.”

Mayor Rick Maloney made a presentation to council Wednesday night and brought Davidson, her parents, and younger brothers Wyatt and Nolan up front to take a picture with the certificate. Maloney also gave Davidson and her brothers Bracebridge pins, which he said he hopes she puts on her jersey the next time she plays.

Davidson also plays hockey, so Maloney joked that opportunities were “few and far between” to bring her in to honour her for her achievement.

“Willow is, obviously, a very good lacrosse player, so we wanted to make sure someone from Bracebridge, someone whose won a national championship, someone who is playing at a very elite level is properly recognized by her community,” Maloney said.

Davidson told council that she had to try out for the team three times before she eventually got the call that she made it. “I was really excited to get this opportunity,” she said.

Maloney asked what’s next for Davidson, adding maybe the NHL is in her future. With a smile, she said, “for sure.”

“I wanted to wish you, on behalf of the town, the greatest congratulations on your success,” Maloney said. “It’s unbelievable that someone of your young age, winning a national championship, representing Ontario, coming back with that trophy, I’m sure you and your teammates are very, very happy and very proud. We’re proud as a community.”