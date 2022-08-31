Safety improvements will soon be made on Glen Gordon Rd. in Muskoka Lakes.

The work will start on Sept. 7 and continue until Oct. 12.

Town officials say the work will include road widening, drainage improvements, resurfacing, and the installation of a guide rail.

In the town’s 2022 budget, $250,000 was set aside for the work. Fowler Construction has been contracted to undertake the project.

The work will cause delays with only one lane remaining open while construction is ongoing. Officials say there will also be temporary closures of 20 minutes where the entire road will be closed off to traffic.

There will be blasting, so the officials say property owners in the area may be contacted to arrange for pre-condition surveys. “These surveys protect the Township, the contractor and the homeowner from any damage during blasting operations,” the officials explain.