UPDATED Aug. 30 1:15 p.m.: Police have identified the deceased as 50-year-old Huntsville resident Mark Longmuir. No foul play is suspected.

A fire in Huntsville claimed one life over the weekend.

Emergency services responded to a garage fire at a house on Irene St. around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Mike Vadlja, Fire Prevention Officer for the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department, says firefighters got the blaze under control within a half hour, finding one person dead inside. He adds there were no other injuries.

According to Vadlja, the cause of the fire and cost of damage is under investigation by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM).