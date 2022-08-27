Four people have been arrested in connection with the theft of 70 Muskoka Springs water jugs.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says a 33-year-old woman has been charged with theft under $5,000 while a 58-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, and a 33-year-old man have all been charged with possession of property obtained by crime. All of them are from Gravenhurst.

They are due in court on Oct. 11.

Bigley says the jugs were stolen from the Rockhaven Inn in Kilworthy overnight on Aug. 16. Another 50 jugs were taken from Muskoka Springs’ base on Bay St. in Gravenhurst between Aug. 24 and 25.

Bigley says the police believe the motivation behind the thefts is so the suspects can collect the $10 bottle deposit that is refunded when the jugs are turned into the retailer.

“Retailers and community partners have been very helpful and have called police when people have turned in multiple jugs,” Bigley says.