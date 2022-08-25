Gravenhurst’s Muskoka Bay Park is the only beach in Muskoka under a swimming advisory.

While there is a swim advisory in place, the beach is still open.

However, officials with Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) warn anyone going for a swim risks developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.

Officials add to avoid dunking your head underwater or swallowing water.

The advisory was posted on Aug. 25.

The levels of E. coli at the beach are above the provincial standard of 200 per 100 mL.