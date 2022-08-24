- Advertisement -

Community Living Huntsville (CLH) is raising money for transitional housing with an inclusive golf tournament.

“Golf Fore Inclusion” hits the greens at Deerhurst Lakeside Golf Course on Sept. 14 at 9:00 a.m.. Jennifer Jerrett with CLH says everyone is welcome.

“It’s the first-ever, I think, all-abilities golf tournament,” says Jerrett. “So really it’s for anybody. Maybe you’ve never golfed before, or maybe you haven’t felt confident enough to golf in a full-on tournament. This is the tournament you want to be in.”

Jerrett adds that “all-abilities” truly means all abilities, with the courses being “augmented” to accommodate those with disabilities which affect movement.

The money raised goes towards the organization’s Transitional Housing Initiative, which supports people with disabilities who are at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

“It gives them a safe place to live, but it also gives programming to help with employment, filling out a resume, how to be a smart renter,” says Jerrett. “There are tons of tools the people that go through this program will have that will help them transition to a home of their own.”

As housing is an ongoing issue, Jerrett says every dollar raised counts.

“As we all know, housing in Muskoka, and pretty much everywhere around the world right now is dire,” says Jerrett. “A lot of the people we support with developmental disabilities are being affected.”

Registration is $75 per golfer, and can be done at CLH’s website. The deadline is Sept. 7..