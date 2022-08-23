- Advertisement -

Do you think you have a business idea worth $10,000?

The application deadline for the Muskoka Founders Circle’s competition is Aug. 31. Rick Dalmazzi, Executive Chair of the founders circle, explains they’re looking for new Muskoka-based entrepreneurs to fill out an application on the circle’s website explaining their business or idea.

“The Muskoka Founders Circle is a group of Muskoka-based business people who share a common belief that it’s really important for the business community to help promote economic development in Muskoka,” explains Dalmazzi.

He and those other members of the circle make personal donations or ones in the name of their business. Dalmazzi explains that once the application deadline passes, the founders choose five finalists. They will be brought in to record a professional video of themselves explaining their business. After that, the finalists will be brought into the “founders den” at an event held at Huntsville’s Algonguin Threatre on Oct. 12. They will be asked to pitch their business to members of the circle.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the JW Marriott in Minett on Nov. 10. The winner will get $10,000, while second place will get $5,000. Dalmazzi says both will receive mentoring from the founders circle members. All finalists will also be able to keep the marketing video and use it to promote their businesses.

Dalmazzi says there is not one specific type of business they’re looking for. He adds they just want to make sure the business, preferably one that has yet to start or is just setting out, gets a boost from their support.

The competition was first held in 2018. Since then, $60,000 has been awarded to Muskoka-based businesses, according to the founders circle’s website.