Nominations have closed for this year’s municipal elections.

Friday at 2:00 p.m. was the deadline for anyone considering a run at public office.

In the District of Muskoka, Huntsville has the most candidates vying for mayor, with deputy mayor Nancy Alcock running against former fire chief Steve Hernen, councillor Tim Withey, and local business owner Reuben Pyette-Bouillon.

Recently-appointed mayor of Bracebridge Rick Maloney is up against Paul Campbell, and Michael Opara. In Gravenhurst, deputy mayor Heidi Lorenz is on the ballot alongside councillor Terry Pilger, and Marc Mantha.

In Muskoka Lakes, incumbent mayor Phil Harding runs against current councillor Peter Kelly. Lake of Bays mayor Terry Glover runs against Linda Thompson, and Georgian Bay mayor Peter Koetsier is uncontested.

For District Council, Huntsville has four candidates in the running, Bracebridge has five, Gravenhurst six, Lake of Bays 3, and one each for Muskoka Lakes and Georgian Bay.

For individual town councils, Muskoka Lakes has 14 candidates, Bracebridge 13, Huntsville 12, Gravenhurst 11, Georgian Bay six, and Lake of Bays four.

Elections are also underway for trustees at the area’s four school boards.

You can view all of the candidates, and how to vote in each municipality at the Muskoka Votes website.

Municipal elections are set for October 24th.