- Advertisement -

A major motion picture is filming in Muskoka.

According to Norah Fountain, Executive Director of the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce, filming began in the township earlier this summer, with some scenes in Huntsville, wrapping by mid-September.

Fountain says the shoot is hiring locals “as much as possible,” and is looking for background extras from the area.

While details are being kept under wraps, Fountain says the film is a coming-of-age comedy made by a prominent Hollywood actress’ production company. The production company estimates about $6-million is being injected into the local economy, with accommodations for more than 300 cast and crew members.

- Advertisement -

“It’s really terrific to see that a film is using Muskoka and putting their money here, and choosing to be here,” says Fountain. “We’re very happy. We know they’re doing everything they can to not disrupt any of our normal day-to-day activities.”

According to Fountain, film companies will often choose to shoot in Parry Sound or further north to qualify for grants such as the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.

She says she hopes to see more big-budget productions in the area in the future, noting that Muskokans have a “pretty good” track record of respecting the privacy of celebrities.

“We have the most beautiful scenery and backdrops for feature films,” she says. “It would be wonderful to see more of that happening.”

According to Fountain, the production company has been working with the chamber to coordinate shooting locations and local businesses.

“I’m really impressed with some of the businesses that are working with them, that they’re doing their best to not share,” says Fountain. “To let them do their reveal when they want to do their reveal, and for making it possible for them to shoot during our high season, when everyone is so busy.”

If you’d like to be a background extra for the film, send a headshot to background casting director Ainslie Wiggs at ainsliecasting@gmail.com.