- Advertisement -

Muskoka Lakes is recognizing 19 more historic homes, this time in Bala.

The township presented commemorative plaques to the current owners of the homes, with a ceremony at Bala United Church on Thursday afternoon.

“This gives us a chance to just kind of recognize some of our history, and places that have been built, creating Muskoka as we know it today,” says Courtney Provan, Director and Curator of the

Muskoka Lakes Museum.

According to Provan, all of the homes were built before 1935 and remain relatively unchanged. The new plaques display the year the home was built, as well as the name and occupation of the original owner.

- Advertisement -

“One of the criteria is that people can see these homes and the plaques that are recognizing them from the street,” says Provan. “So you can just walk around Bala and you’ll notice a bunch of different places. We’re trying to dissuade people from walking and lawns and things, by having it visible [from the street].”

Last year, the township individually recognized 10 historic homes in Port Carling. Provan says that with so many homes matching the criteria in Bala, they decided to do one big ceremony.

Although residents were allowed to opt out of the commemoration, Provan says most people jumped at the opportunity.

“The reception that we got from the invitations was very positive,” says Provan. “A lot of people that have these older homes have them because they’re so old, and keep that characteristic. So a lot of people are excited about recognizing it, and it gives us that ability to offer that recognition.”

According to Provan, the township plans to repeat the process in Windermere, around the same time next year.