Georgian College has joined the post-secondary branch of a national Esports organization.

Esport Canada Post-Secondary (ECPS) is a national advocacy group for competitive video games, or esports, at post-secondary institutions. The main branch of the organization is responsible for gaming tournaments across the country.

The school says the club’s server on Discord– an online messaging and calling platform– is host to more that 1,000 students and alumni, making it the largest club at the college.

“We’re very proud to be a part of the inaugural group of postsecondary schools supporting Canadian collegiate esports through Esport Canada,” says Carol Meissner, Georgian’s Manager of esports, and faculty for business and management. “It’s important for schools to support a wide variety of their students’ interests and while our CyberGrizzlies esports club is fostering a love for esports on our campus, it’s equally important to encourage the growth of esports everywhere.”

Meissner adds an optional course on esports will be available in the college’s sport administration program starting this fall, and Georgian will offer a new two-year diploma in game design and simulation, starting fall of 2023.

One of Georgian’s campuses is located in Bracebridge.