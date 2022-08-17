- Advertisement -

A military helicopter spotted flying over Huntsville’s Lake Vernon caused a bit of a stir among local residents over the weekend.

Several residents took to local Facebook groups to discuss the sighting of a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Captain David Lavallee, Public Affairs Officer for the 1 Canadian Air Division in Winnipeg, the helicopter was making its way back to CFB Petawawa after a stint in the Greater Toronto Area.

The Chinook was in the area for a showcase at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Hamilton, as well as fly-bys during Canadian Armed Forces appreciation games by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto FC.

Lavallee says there are currently no drills or training exercises planned in or around Muskoka.