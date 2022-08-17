- Advertisement -

Bracebridge OPP is investigating a series of thefts from vehicles in Gravenhurst.

Police say several unlocked cars in the town’s core were robbed in the early morning over the last two weeks. The thefts took place around Muskoka Beach Road, Muskoka Road North, Winewood Avenue, Frasier Street, and Louise Street.

Over the weekend, police arrested a 32-year-old Gravenhurst man in relation to one incident on August 2, but say there may be more suspects at large.

Officials ask homeowners to check their home surveillance cameras for people checking vehicle doors, even if their cars were not broken into. Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.