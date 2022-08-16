- Advertisement -

A group of conservationists says they want to continue their work keeping Cottage Country lakes pristine.

The Land Between is a conservation group that looks to preserve the unique ecosystem that exists between southern and northern Ontario between the Ottawa River and Lake Huron. The group says the lakes in the region are ecologically productive, and serve as a habitat for local species. However, they add that these areas are sensitive to human activities like boating and pollution.

The group says it has created the Blue Lakes Project, which helps communities care for local lakes. The project helps gather and analyze data from the local watersheds to help with conservation efforts. They also work with lakefront property owners to design custom gardens to help maintain the shoreline and contribute to the productive ecosystems.

The group is looking for donations to help support the work. For more information, click here.

**Written by Trevor Smith-Millar