- Advertisement -

Hunters have just over two weeks left to join the controlled deer tag draw.

These tags allow you to hunt for deer during “controlled” seasons, which have slightly different rules than normal hunting seasons like not allowing the use of dogs.

There’s no fee to apply for the draw, but if you receive any tags, you’ll need to purchase your Ontario deer hunting license to claim them.

The deadline to apply is August 31st. You can apply online, in person at some ServiceOntario locations, or over the phone by calling 1-800-288-1155.

You’ll be able to check if you received any tags, and print them out, starting October 10th.

**Written by Steve Berard