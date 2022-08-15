- Advertisement -

An Alliston woman is being charged for allegedly smuggling contraband into Beaver Creek Correctional Facility.

Police say they were contacted by staff after they found suspicious packages in a vehicle entering the facility, around 11:05 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Bracebridge OPP, the 27-year old driver was arrested and is facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of distributing, distributing more than 30 grams of cannabis, and delivering or receiving contraband from an inmate.

She will appear in court on September 27.