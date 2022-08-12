- Advertisement -

A Huntsville man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting at a person with an air rifle.

That according to the Huntsville OPP, which says an officer arrested the 21-year-old and seized the weapon on West Road around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the man was shooting the air rifle out of a car, in the direction of another person.

Police are charging the accused with using an imitation of a firearm while committing an offence, assault with a weapon, and two counts of breaching court conditions to be on good behaviour and not possess weapons.

He’s been discharged from custody awaiting a court date in September.

Police say they’re looking for two potential witnesses: a male and female walking their dog on the road at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville detachment at 705-789-5551, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.